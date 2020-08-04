Barmouth lifeguard arrangements to be reviewed after Telford father's death

Jonathan Stevens, 36, of Woodside, Telford died despite efforts to save him following the incident on Sunday.

He had been trying to help his children when tragedy struck.

In a statement Gwynedd Council said: “Six members of staff from Gwynedd Council’s Maritime Service were on duty on Barmouth beach on Sunday and responded to a situation where individuals were experiencing difficulties in the sea.

Jonathan Stevens

“Two of these staff members entered the sea, assisted by a member of the public, and were able to bring two children safely to shore. They were then able to locate a third individual who was brought to shore after which emergency CPR was administered.

“The casualty was then flown by helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd but subsequently sadly died. As a council we extend our deepest condolences to his family at this extremely sad time.

“As is the case following all serious incidents of this kind, we will be working closely with our partners to review the incident. Even at this early stage, we are proud of the brave actions taken by our staff during this exceptionally busy period.

“Whilst the provision of lifeguards at certain locations has been raised, the nature, characteristics and complexity of the Gwynedd coastline also needs to be considered. Most importantly, we must continue our efforts to raise awareness and understanding of the dangers presented by the sea.

“The possibility of lifeguards at Barmouth has previously been discussed between Gwynedd Council, the RNLI and the local community. At that time it was decided by all parties involved not to proceed for a number of operational and resource considerations.

“As a council we continue to welcome dialogue with the various partners, and we will again review the arrangements with the RNLI at the end of the season.

“Although stunningly beautiful, the Gwynedd coastline can be a dangerous and unpredictable environment as this tragic incident illustrates. We would urge all members of the public to bear this in mind and to be careful at all times when visiting the coast.”

Meanwhile more than £12,000 has been raised for Mr Steven's family.