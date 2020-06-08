Telford nursery devastated by fire opens just a week later to delight of children

Halesfield Day Nursery was badly affected by a blaze at the neighbouring Halesfield industrial estate just over a week ago, with a shed destroyed, bikes ruined and fire damage to the playground.

The nursery had been closed for nine weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown and had been due to open the day after the fire.

Now staff have worked hard to adapt, and opened their doors only a week on.

A temporary barrier has been installed to fence off the scorched playground, while the children are mostly kept occupied with sports including tennis and frisbees as well as an indoor picnic, in the absence of playhouses and bikes.

Deputy manager Jackie Morris said that 10 children returned on Monday, but that she was hopeful that more parents would bring their children back in the coming weeks.

"The children have amazed us. They've not been coming to nursery for 10 weeks, we were a little apprehensive about them coming back and what it would be like.

"But they have come running in, absolutely fine.

"They are a little bit confused with how everything is all gone. It has been really nice for them to have that social contact with other children – they have not had that for 10 weeks."

'Empty shell'

A fundraiser which launched in the wake of the fire to support the nursery has already seen more than £6,000 donated.

"All of our outdoor equipment has gone," Jackie continued. "The fundraising is continuing, it is going to take time to come back.

"It is not just a case of opening up and getting everything back in. The flooring has got to be repaired before we can put everything back, the storage has been destroyed.

"We are making do with what we have got. The playground is an empty shell at the moment."

She said the whole nursery team, which she has been a part of for the last 10 years, was grateful for the support of people who have donated and nearby businesses who have offered support.

"We were amazed how quickly we were able to reopen. It has been overwhelming, the support we have had, it really has.

"People can't do enough for us. The nursery has been open for 30 years so we have got a big following of people."

The fire at Halesfield is still being investigated.

Visit gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-our-childrens-playground to learn more and to donate.