Footgolf to reopen at Telford golf course

The popular game, which merges golf and football together, will be available to book online only, with the provision that all social distancing rules are adhered to.

People are reminded that participation of outdoor sport must be alone, with members of the same household or with up to four individuals – for footgolf and golf – from different households providing social distancing measures are observed.

To ensure all outdoor sport and leisure facilities are used in a safe environment, key guidelines have been set regarding the usage of the course and information prior to attending. Visit telford.gov.uk/info/20714/leisure_-_covid-19_service_updates

People can pre-book their Footgolf online slot from Saturday at secureleisure.telford.gov.uk/lfbook.asp?WCI=category&selcentre=HY&selactivity=636186fb-9327-496b-bccb-91a0d016d589

Following the change in Government guidance, Horsehay Village Golf Course can now expand the number of players able to book for nine and 18 holes at one time, through online booking only.

As four balls is now possible, people are asked to be aware that other players may also book the same tee time, and therefore social distancing will be paramount.

Contactless ball extractors have now been installed into the hole cups, which now means players can retrieve their ball safely from the hole with no need to touch the cup.