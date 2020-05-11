Telltale Telford address that could trap fly-tippers near The Wrekin

The Wellington address should lead environmental health staff from Telford & Wrekin Council direct to the perpetrators of the crime.

The rubbish, found in Little Wenlock earlier today , includes empty bags of tile cement, boxes of new bathroom equipment, a child’s garden see-saw and a bath.

Cyclist Elaine Adams, 62, who discovered it in Dog in the Lane, said: “It was deliberately tipped on the grass verge and is in the hedgerow and blowing down the country lane. How can people do this ? Why do people do this ?”

Fly-tipped rubbish discovered in Little Wenlock

Fly-tipping not only pollutes the countryside but also costs local taxpayers a considerable about of money to clean up.

“You can hardly call it an essential journey to dump a van load of rubbish in a beauty spot during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Elaine, a retired businesswoman from New Works.

Elaine appealed to walkers, cyclists and joggers who regularly use the country lanes around New Works, overlooking The Wrekin, to take their litter home.

She said: “We have always had rubbish dumped here and litter deliberately dropped along the country lanes but with Covid-19 the numbers of people enjoying the area has increased and sadly the litter has too.

“I would like to appeal to the council to install more rubbish bins as they reduced the number of bins recently and we now see a lot more sweet wrappers, crisp packets and pop bottles dumped in this beautiful part of the Shropshire countryside.”

