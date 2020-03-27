Wrekin car park closed after 'astounding scenes' of 50 cars spotted there

Police said the car park had been shut because of the number of people making the unnecessary journey to the landmark.

Newport's safer neighbourhood team tweeted: "Following numerous complaints to police and astounding scenes of up to 50 vehicles present yesterday, the car parks at the Wrekin have now been closed to deter large numbers of people attending."

Following numerous complaints to police and astounding scenes of up to 50 vehicles present yesterday, the car parks at the Wrekin have now been closed to deter large numbers of people attending#StayHomeSaveLives #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9ecMf3QKIt — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) March 27, 2020

Before the closure, police had warned that enforcement action may be taken against those who drive to the Wrekin.

"Unless you have walked there you should not be there," police said. "It’s a completely unnecessary journey. Enforcement action will be taken."

New Government powers have been given to police to help enforce the lockdown.

The powers will help ensure people stay at home and avoid non-essential travel. That includes instructing people to go home and ensuring parents stop their children breaking the rules. This can include the risk of £60 fines, or £120 fines for those who are caught a second time. Those repeatedly caught risk arrest.

People should only leave their homes for shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise, any medical need or travelling to and from work.