Menu

Advertising

Coronavirus: Live updates as cases rise to 44 in Shropshire Council area and 17 in Telford & Wrekin

By Kirsten Rawlins | Coronavirus | Published:

See live updates on the coronavirus crisis as cases of the virus rose to 44 in the Shropshire Council area and 17 in Telford & Wrekin.

Someone is screened for the virus

There are a total of 16 confirmed cases in Powys.

Two people have died in Shropshire, two have died in Telford & Wrekin, and death figures for Powys are still to be confirmed.

It comes as thousands of people across county united in applauding NHS workers and carers last night in a nationwide thank you to those on the frontline.

See live updates here:

Coronavirus Health News
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_Star

Digital Content Manager for the Shropshire Star and Express & Star. Also reviews concerts and events, as well as writing features and celebrity interviews. E-mail me at kirsten.rawlins@shropshirestar.co.uk, or phone 01952 241440.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News