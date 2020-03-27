Advertising
Coronavirus: Live updates as cases rise to 44 in Shropshire Council area and 17 in Telford & Wrekin
See live updates on the coronavirus crisis as cases of the virus rose to 44 in the Shropshire Council area and 17 in Telford & Wrekin.
There are a total of 16 confirmed cases in Powys.
Two people have died in Shropshire, two have died in Telford & Wrekin, and death figures for Powys are still to be confirmed.
It comes as thousands of people across county united in applauding NHS workers and carers last night in a nationwide thank you to those on the frontline.
See live updates here:
