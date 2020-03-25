Coronavirus: Thousands apply for council tax holiday in Telford

The town's council said it had received 5,000 requests for a council tax holiday, and that it had processed around 3,000 of them.

The work has seen the authority mentioned on MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis's blog.

Two months of council tax holiday was offered by Telford & Wrekin Council to anybody suffering from hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone can ask to suspend their council tax payments for April and May and instead begin payments from June, with the additional option to extend instalment plans to March 2021 if residents currently pay more than 10 instalments.

Martin Lewis gave Telford & Wrekin Council as an example of authorities working to help people will their council tax.

The example was used as part of a blog offering financial advice to those hit by coronavirus.

The article includes tips on furlough support, rent holidays and universal credit.

Mr Lewis wrote: "Struggling with council tax? Speak to your local authority. Some councils are offering forbearance, eg, Telford & Wrekin Council is letting residents defer Apr's and May's payments (though you'll have to make it up later in the year)."

To apply for the council tax holiday visit t.co/xwMAZWIYvc online.