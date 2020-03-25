Coronavirus: Live updates - March 25 - 48 people killed by virus in West Midlands

The highest volume of reported cases in England has been in Hampshire (207), followed by Lambeth (188), Birmingham (187) and Southwark (181). In Scotland, Greater Glasgow & Clyde has the highest volume of cases (183), followed by Lanarkshire (75) and Lothian (70).

In Wales, the highest volume of cases has been recorded in the area covered by the Aneurin Bevan health board (248), followed by Cardiff & Vale (96) and Swansea Bay (49). Northern Ireland does not currently publish figures broken down by local area.

The UK’s first coronavirus-related death was recorded on March 5. It took another 13 days for the number of deaths to pass 100 (on March 18), then three more days to pass 200 (on March 21). It has taken a further three days for the total to pass 400.

A total of 90,436 people in the UK have now been tested for coronavirus, of whom 8.9 per cent have been found positive.

The news comes as the Prime Minister comes under pressure to stop non-essential construction workers heading to building sites. Mr Johnson, who will appear before MPs today for Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons, has so far resisted the pressure.

