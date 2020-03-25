Shropshire firm constructing emergency hospital units for coronavirus battle

More than 1,300 people answered a job advert for carpenters, labourers, joiners and shop fitters to work at Darwin Group, in Shawbury, building emergency hospital units to combat the virus.

The firm has extensive experience in providing modular buildings for the NHS, completing more than 20 projects in the past few years.

An advert for the jobs on Facebook placed by Shrewsbury recruitment firm Team 4 You yesterday received an unprecedented response, with operations director Nick Lewis revealing they had taken more than 1,390 calls and hundreds of emails.

He said it was a great response and had included all manner of people wanting to help, including one 76-year-old retired carpenter.

Mr Lewis said they would be keeping all the details of the people who had been in contact and would be matching their skills ready for when they need more workers.

The developments come as the government is looking to increase capacity for intensive care units to treat people most seriously affected by coronavirus.

Yesterday Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the construction of a 4,000-bed hospital at the ExCel centre in London, with 500 to be ready in a matter of days.

The Darwin Group's website explains its track record in providing buildings for the NHS, saying: "Darwin Group are one of the UK’s most reliable and trusting providers of modular healthcare buildings, with considerable experience in delivering permanent solutions for a wide range of healthcare needs to clients in both the public and private sector; including ward accommodation, outpatient care and walk in centres.

"Using the latest construction techniques Darwin Group Ltd can deliver outstanding facilities at an exceptionally affordable price in a time scale that suits you. Completing every build with minimum disruption, and maximum infection control to ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors at all times."

The firm has a wealth of experience building modular hospital buildings, with its website stating: "Darwin Group have been awarded more than 20 projects through the NHS SBS Modular Buildings Framework over the last 2 years. We have also been awarded places on all five lots applied for on the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) Modular Buildings Framework. Our position on these frameworks is testament to our experience and the quality of construction services we are able to offer."

The firm also built a 24-bed acute medical unit for Wye Valley NHS Trust at Hereford County Hospital.