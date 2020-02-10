Menu

Snow descends on Shropshire as Storm Ciara batters county

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Snow has descended on Shropshire, settling in Market Drayton, Shrewsbury and Telford among other areas.

Pedestrians brave the snow in Whitchurch town centre

After the county was battered by high winds and rain over the weekend, snow began to fall this afternoon.

Police and firefighters warned drivers to take extra care and leave extra space between vehicles.

Some crashes have already been reported, police said.

A car had to be recovered after getting into trouble near Welshpool.

Whitchurch

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow until 7pm tonight.

See the latest Met Office forecast here:

Monday mid-morning forecast - 10/02/20

Mike Smith of Market Drayton said that the snow fell rapidly and settled within five minutes.

Newport and Shrewsbury also experienced snowstorms.

Rob Smith

