Snow descends on Shropshire as Storm Ciara batters county

After the county was battered by high winds and rain over the weekend, snow began to fall this afternoon.

Police and firefighters warned drivers to take extra care and leave extra space between vehicles.

Some crashes have already been reported, police said.

A car had to be recovered after getting into trouble near Welshpool.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow until 7pm tonight.

Monday mid-morning forecast - 10/02/20

Mike Smith of Market Drayton said that the snow fell rapidly and settled within five minutes.

Newport and Shrewsbury also experienced snowstorms.

ALERT⚠️ Heavy snow currently falling in the #MarketDrayton area 🌨 Please drive with added care, reduce speed, leave extra space between vehicles 🚗 🚙 🚎 and use dipped head lights 💡 pic.twitter.com/MwuppnPcx7 — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) February 10, 2020

We are getting reports of snow falling 🌨️ in the Shropshire area & we have already had reports of RTCs. Please drive slowly, keep your distance & be patient.🚘



For tips on driving in snow click on the links below https://t.co/OClWGGezlghttps://t.co/AQ5uSOfbzx — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) February 10, 2020