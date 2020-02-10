Advertising
Storm Ciara: Flood alerts in place as bad weather continues for Shropshire
Storm Ciara battled through Shropshire yesterday, leaving houses without power and causing flooding and road blocks.
The bad weather is set to continue for the rest of today, with flood warnings in place for the River Vyrnwy near Oswestry and flood alerts set for the River Severn near Shrewsbury.
Flood water caused chaos in Welshpool as fire crews had to rescue people from numerous vehicles on the airport straight.
They urged people not to enter flood water and adhere to road closures.
Menawhile, residents in Bridgnorth helped police clear the roads yesterday after a tree blocked the way.
Staff and residents at Ye Old Punchbowl in the town helped the police brush away debris and move branches.
Craven Arms High Street has been closed this morning after a tree fell on a power cable and Western Power were called to the scene near the medical centre.
Police closed the road and said the power cable was not sparking, but people should take an alternative route until further notice.
Flood alerts have been set across Shropshire, including the River Severn and Upper Teme near Ludlow, as river levels rise and Shropshire Council asks people to remain vigilant.
River levels have also risen at the Tern and Perry catchment, near Market Drayton, and the Environment Agency warned flooding of roads and farm land is possible over the next few days in that area.
See the latest forecast from the Met Office here:
