Shrewsbury's Quarry Pool closed 'until further notice' after wind damages roof

Storm Ciara swept across Shropshire on Sunday and high winds lifted a section of the roof above the main pool.

On Sunday the main pool was closed but swimmers were able to use the Priory Pool.

However, contractors were on site yesterday assessing the situation and the entire pool complex was closed to users. The nearby Priory Road was also closed to pedestrians and traffic.

The damaged roof

Chris Stanbrook, contract manager for Serco which oversees the operation of the pool said: "During yesterday’s extremely high winds, damage was caused to the roof of the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre. In the interests of customer safety, we have closed the centre, while surveyors from Shropshire Council inspect the extent of the damage.

"No customers or members of staff have been injured due to this incident.

"We will keep everyone informed via our website and Facebook page. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Shropshire Council for their prompt assistance on this issue."

Surveying the damage

A notice on Shropshire Council's website said: "Closed until further notice (parts of roof loose). It's not possible to secure them today due to the weather. Priory Road also cordoned off for public safety as a result."

Dylan Tomlinson from Shrewsbury Canoe Club said: "I am very disappointed that it has taken 12 months since the announcement that the council has got to a state to talk about what's going to happen to the pool. Meanwhile the pool is literally blowing away."

Bernard Wills from the Quarry Pool Forum said: "I have been told that the contractors are not going to be able to do anything until the wind abates.

"They are not prepared to go on the roof until the weather subsides. If the winds get up again there is a possibility that the roof may blow away.

£We are due to be there tomorrow but that is not looking very likely. As I understand it, the pool will be closed for the foreseeable future."

Discussions about the future of the Quarry Pool have been raging for a number of years. It was announced last week that Shropshire Council was in favour of two pools in Shrewsbury - one at Sundorne and the other at the current site.

A report concerning the next steps for the pool complex will now be discussed at a meeting of the council's cabinet tomorrow.