New million pound bus station in Telford has frequent power cuts and 'tiles falling off the walls'

Passengers have been left guessing as power outages have caused the information screens to blackout, lights to turn off and safety doors to become stuck open.

Following heavy rainfall throughout Tuesday, power to the station – off Malinsgate next to Telford Shopping Centre – reportedly cut out at about 5.30pm and remained out until electricians conducted repairs around 11am the following day.

A Telford resident who did not want to be named, said the problems occur every time it rains.

They said water can be seen coming through parts of the roof and water damage is apparent all across the station.

"Every time it rains there's severe leaks," they said.

"I've noticed tiles falling off the walls and the screens were not working on Tuesday so nobody could see when the buses were coming, it's happening far too often and it will happen next time it rains.

"The automatic doors that should only open when there's a bus have stayed open due to no power. They're there to safe guard people from walking out in front of a bus.

"I'm a regular bus user and it's been going on for weeks, I'm sure the council must be aware of the problems and it's a lot of money that was spent on the station for this to be happening."

The station, which cost more than £1.3 million, was remodelled by contractors Interserve throughout 2017 as a joint initiative between Telford Shopping Centre, Arriva and Telford & Wrekin Council.

The redevelopment of the outdated station was partly funded by a £1.3 million grant from Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Russell Griffin, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "We have raised this issue with the owners of the shopping centre and are awaiting a response from them."

The shopping centre has been contacted for comment.