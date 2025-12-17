You could say Jenny Lack, who lives near Shrewsbury, has been supporting Brooke for “donkey’s years”, having racked up 40 years of fundraising for the charity.

She volunteers her time selling bric-a-brac, books and jewellery (mostly from house clearances), as well as her beautiful handmade cards with pressed flowers at her market stall in Ludlow.

When visiting Egypt with her daughter to see Brooke's work, Jenny saw first-hand the struggles faced by many working animals and their owners, who rely heavily on these animals to put food on their tables, earn a living and send their children to school.

Jenny Lack (right) and her partner Colin have been raising money for the donkey and horse charity Brooke

Jenny also gives talks to local communities about Brooke’s work, which is the world's largest equine welfare organisation.

She said: “I am so passionate about supporting Brooke through my stalls – I sell everything from footstools and fire screens to false teeth!

“Knowing I’m making a difference to the lives of these animals keeps me going. They do so much for us, and this is just a small way I can give back.

“Around the festive season especially, it’s important to remember horses, donkeys and mules deserve compassion.”

Jenny and her partner Colin, who has stepped in to support her busy stall, are also avid supporters of Brooke’s new Christmas craft pack.

The pack includes knitting, crochet and cross stitch patterns for festive donkeys and horses, in exchange for a £5 donation.

Zoe Francis, fundraising officer at Brooke, said: “Our volunteers are doing incredible work helping animals abroad, whose lives usually include back-breaking loads, extreme heat and unforgiving terrain.

“This Christmas, let’s deliver a better life to these loyal, hardworking animals that work tirelessly, every day of the year.”

Jenny will also accept saleable donations at her stall.

Register for Brooke’s Christmas craft pack here.