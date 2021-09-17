'Encouraging' interest shown in historic Ludlow shop

Rickards

Hardware and ironmonger shop Rickards & Son Ltd, at Number 6 and 7 in The Bull Ring is on the market with national property advisor Carter Jonas for a sale by private treaty at offers over £695,000.

Charlene Sussums, an associate at Carter Jonas, said: "We are encouraged by the interest from a variety of interested parties.

"It is a property full of character with so much potential but to be realistic it will take a good six months when we do find a buyer. It just depends who is out there. A similar retailer has been in contact but it is too early to say."

Rickards & Son has been trading in Ludlow for 150 years and it is hoped that any future buyer will continue with the current staff.

The property sits in the heart of Ludlow's main shopping area and close to the castle.

It is of nineteenth-century construction with many original features, giving it a "magical feel".

Carter Jonas is marketing the property available as freehold. Additionally, they say there is "potential for a purchaser to continue the retail arm of the much-loved hardware store"

Located at the end of Ludlow’s famous medieval market street, the property provides c.5200 sq ft of space over three floors with a cellar.