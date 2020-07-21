Book-ing in to read once again at Ludlow Library

Run by Shropshire Council, Shropshire Libraries has begun a phased reopening of centres this week, starting with libraries in Ludlow, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

Yesterday, the team at Ludlow Library were delighted to see the public making use of the facility on the first day of its reopening, and were pleased to see a steady stream of visitors.

Branch manager Iran Morris said: "We've had a steady footfall, it's been very positive and it's been great to see our regulars back.

"We've had computer access up and running which people have been grateful for. It's been a really positive start."

As with the libraries in Oswestry and Shrewsbury, Ludlow Library is currently operating on reduced opening hours. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday it is open from 10am-midday and 1pm-3pm. On Saturdays the library is open from 10am-1pm.

Routine

Though the team are excited to welcome the public back, they reiterated that the library's Ready Reads contactless order and collect service is still available for those who would find this more comfortable.

"It's nice to get the building open for the public again and get back to a normal pattern of routine. The staff have been really positive," added Iran.

"However, the Ready Reads service, where people can pre-order and collect books to borrow, is of course still available for anyone who does feel nervous about coming in."

Ready Reads bookings can be made at shropshire.gov.uk/libraries

Shropshire Libraries is set to open branches in Bishop’s Castle, Bridgnorth, Broseley, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Shifnal, and Whitchurch on a reduced hours basis from August 3.

Libraries in Albrighton, Bayston Hill, Craven Arms, Gobowen, Highley, Much Wenlock, Pontesbury and Wem are set to follow later next month.