Charities clean up to the tune of £11,000 at soap box derby presentation

Charities at the soap box celebration. Picture: Dave Daw Photography

This year's Richard's Castle Soap Box Derby saw crowds flock to see the thrills and spills of soap box racing downhill near Ludlow.

Recently the £11,000-plus was handed out to 10 grateful local charities from the event which was held on June 25.

Over the past 18 years the community-run event has raised a staggering £140,000, which has been distributed to a wide range of charities and local organisations.

A special presentation was held at Richards Castle Village Hall in conjunction with the monthly Pub and Grub night on September 29, with representatives from the different charities in attendance.

The three main charities presented with cheques on the night were Marches Family Network, Ludlow Sight Loss Opportunity Group and Hearing Loss Group and Orleton Recreation Association.

In addition cheques were also presented to Richard's Castle Village Hall, Ludlow Fire Service – Firefighters Charity, Ludlow Air Cadets, Richards Castle All Saints Church, Ludlow Community First Responders, Police and Richard's Castle WI .

Mrs Rae Chambers, manager at the Marches Family Network said: “We would like to thank everyone involved with Richard's Castle Soapbox Derby for their very generous donation towards their KITE project.

"This donation will enable us to fund our KITE sessions held in Leominster."

Committee member Kate Pearce, left, presenting a cheque to Rae Chambers, manager at the Marches Family Network. Photo: Dave Daw Photography.

Humphrey Salwey, the soap box chairman, said: “We decided to hold the presentation at the monthly Village Hall’s Pub & Grub Night to draw awareness of the charities' work and celebrate the success of the Soap Box Derby which is heavily supported by the village.

"It was wonderful to hear how the charities will channel the funds raised to vital work and projects empowering the lives of local people and making a real difference.”

The soap box derby is run by a dedicated group of volunteers and is a real community effort which is growing in popularity both with competitors and spectators.

A date has already been set for next year’s event - Sunday, June 30, 2024. Anyone interested in building a soap box should visit the website richardscastlesoapbox.co.uk for further information.