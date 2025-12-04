'Our hands are tied': Shropshire town council explains its position on mayor's drink-drive conviction

Ryan Davies, the Mayor of Clun, was driving a grey Mercedes on Rookery Lane, on the outskirts of Knighton, at the time of the incident on May 25.

A blood sample showed he had 183 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg per 100ml.

Rookery Lane, near Knighton

The 44-year-old, who lives a short distance away in Cleobury Lane, initially pleaded not guilty to driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit, and a trial was set for November 18 at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

However, he changed his plea to guilty and was subsequently disqualfied from driving for 20 months, which can be reduced if he successfully completes a drink-drive awareness course.

Davies – who was re-elected as the chair of Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn, and the town mayor, in May – was also fined £1,869.

Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn meet at Clun Memorial Hall. Picture: Google

A surcharge of £748 and court costs of £400 were also imposed, meaning that he will have to pay a total of £3,017.

Following his conviction, the Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted both Davies and Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn for comment. Neither responded.

On Tuesday (December 2), Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn held a meeting at Clun Memorial Hall. However, Davies was not in attendance, with the meeting instead chaired by deputy mayor Councillor Monika Jones.

At the start of the meeting, Davies’s position was raised by Councillor James McVicar.

Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn met on December 2. At the start of the meeting, Councillor James McVicar explained that the council's hands "are tied" in relation to what they can say about the mayor's recent drink-drive conviction. Picture: LDRS

“I wrote to our fellow councillors about the mayor’s situation, specifically asking him to provide us with a written statement for this evening, which we obviously haven’t received,” said Councillor McVicar.

“My worry is that people in the community may not appreciate that the council’s hands are tied in the matter.”

The town clerk, Gwilym Rippon, said it was an alleged code of conduct matter that will be dealt with by the monitoring officer. He added that it should not be discussed as that could jeopardise any inquiry.

“In effect, we’re muddled from discussing this or expressing any opinion whatsoever until such time the monitoring officer has or has not decided there is a case,” said Councillor McVicar.

“I think that puts the council in a very difficult position because people will be wondering why on earth we haven’t said something.

“So, I think, in the absence of a statement from the mayor, the council should make a statement in the press simply outlining the legal situation.

“We’re not expressing support for him, we’re not expressing no support for him, we just can’t do anything.”

Mr Rippon said that the mayor will possibly want to give a verbal comment when he is next at the council.

In response, Councillor McVicar said: “This is not an issue about the mayor, this is an issue about the council. I do think we, as a council, need to provide a statement into the press setting out our legal position.”

Councillor McVicar’s proposal for a statement to be released was approved by his fellow councillors.