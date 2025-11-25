Drink-driving Shropshire town mayor sentenced

Ryan Davies, who is the Mayor of Clun, was driving a grey Mercedes on Rookery Lane, on the outskirts of Knighton, at the time of the incident on May 25. A blood sample showed he had 183 milligrams of alcohol in his system.

The 41-year-old, who lives a short distance away in Cleobury Lane, initially pleaded not guilty for driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit, and a trial was set at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on November 18.

However, he changed it to guilty and was subsequently disqualfied for driving for 20 months, which can be reduced if he successfully completes a drink drive awareness course.

Rookery Lane, near Knighton

Davies – who was re-elected as the chair of Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn, and the Town Mayor, in May – was also fined £1,869. A surcharge of £748 and court costs of £400 were also added, meaning that he will have to pay a total of £3,017.

Both Davies and Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn have been approached for comment.