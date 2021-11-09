Boy becomes sixth generation of family to attend the same primary school

Edward Noblet, aged 10, who is the sixth generation of his family to attend Rushbury primary school, Rushbury, with his mother Helen Noblet, who was the fifth generation to attend the school.

Rushbury C.E. Primary School in Church Stretton, which opened in 1821, marked its 200th anniversary last month with a special event for pupils and guests.

Edward Noblet, a current pupil of Rushbury has a particularly strong link to the history of the school – he is the latest member of his family to attend, dating back six generations.

He has been preceded by five women whose maiden names are Marsh, Farr, Juckes, Taylor and Tootill and his mother, Helen Noblet, was the fifth generation.

Steve Morris, Headteacher of Rushbury CE Primary School, said: "The six generations have lived in the same house, so it is quite a remarkable story.

“After a great deal of preparation and anticipation, the children had the most wonderful day, celebrating the school’s bicentenary. Being able to invite a select few visitors made it extra special.

“The unveiling of the plaque was the highlight of this unforgettable day. The pupils enjoyed touching and tracing their hands over the Welsh slate plaque.

"The translation for the inscription on the plaque is ‘May Our School Flourish’ and all at Rushbury would like to think it will still be serving our community and parish of Apedale in another two-hundred years.

"A word of thanks for Merle Lippitt (one of the school’s twenty-five former headteachers) for her cooperation in helping the school to gather so many records and artefacts of the school’s rich history.

"This ensured even our youngest pupils were truly able to comprehend how special this day was to our school."

Martin Pye, chair of the Wainwright Trust, unveiled the plaque which was prepared and delivered by stonemason Ben McMillan who is a former pupil of Rushbury school.

The school's existence can be traced back to the will of Benjamin Wainwright in 1817 and his insistence that a school be built to serve the children of Rushbury and Stanway.