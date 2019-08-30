Major village development approved

Four applications for Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, were presented at the final ever meeting of Shropshire Council’s Central Planning Committee.

The applications, made by Shropshire Council, the Lichfield Diocesan Board of Finance and the 1st Bayston Hill Scout & Guides group are part of a major redevelopment of the area.

Councillors were told by Toby Cowell, planning case officer, that each application relied on each other being given the go-ahead.

And councillors backed the scheme, saying residents had been invited to consultation and drop-in events.

Councillor Ted Clarke said: “I support it. The public have been well-consulted and drop-in events have happened.

“I hope they stick to these outline plans when a more detailed update is given.”

The first application, submitted by Shropshire Council, was for the demolition of Mary Webb Library in Lythwood Road and outline permission for up to three homes.

The second, by the Lichfield Diocese was for a two-storey four-bedroom detached vicarage next to Christ Church in Glebe Road.

Advertising

The scout group applied for a new scout and guide headquarters on the site of the current youth club in Lythwood Road.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council and the Lichfield Diocese jointly applied for outline permission for 47 homes on the former Oakland Primary School site in Glebe Road.

It also applied for full permission for a community hub at the site.

Mr Cowell said: “A hybrid planning application has been submitted for the redevelopment of the former Oakland County Primary School site and adjacent Glebefield open grassed area.

Advertising

“The application is made both in full and outline, with the full element comprising the erection of a community hub to the north of Christ Church adjacent to the Glebe Road streetscene, which would incorporate a public library, an office for Bayston Hill Parish Council, children’s play area and staff offices/facilities.

“The indicative site layout submitted as part of this application indicates that the site could be developed for 47 dwellings.

“All applications have been presented together to planning committee as each are, from a planning policy perspective, reliant upon the other for approval.”

Councillor Roger Evans said he wanted the parish council to be involved in talks throughout.

“I believe the land with outline permission for homes will be sold to a developer,” he said.

“I want to ensure that the parish council is involved with the plans going forward.

“As the present landowner, surely Shropshire Council can put that forward as a clause.”

He added: “How many affordable homes will this furnish? Surely we can put forward something saying we want more affordable homes on it as a responsible council.”

Councillor Nick Hignett said he wanted to ensure plenty of open space was kept as part of the development.

Mr Cowell said he understood the affordable housing aspect would be 15 per cent.