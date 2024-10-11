CAB looking for voluntary treasurer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris Boote, the current chair of the trustee board, explained that the current treasurer plans to retire in the near future after many years of service and the charity is looking to find someone who can take on the role.

He went on to say that the treasurer takes the lead in providing support and oversight of the charity’s finances offering support to the finance manager and chief executive as well as attending monthly meetings with other trustees.

He said: "The role would particularly suit someone from a finance background who has some spare time each month to help a local charity."

Anyone interested in finding out more about what’s involved can find details on the charity’s website https://www.cabshropshire.org.uk/join-us-as-a-trustee/ or contact Chris for an informal chat by e-mailing ChrisBoote@cabshropshire.org.uk.