Council turns up volume in Shrewsbury busker row as it threatens 'street trading' legal action

Last week, singer Jason Allan was issued a written Community Protection Warning Notice by Shropshire Council after "continuing complaints" about the volumes of his music.

Under the terms of the notice, the 26-year-old singer is only permitted to busk in one spot for one hour at a time in Shrewsbury town centre. He then won't be allowed back in that spot, or anywhere within 50 metres from it, for 72 hours.

The council has said they were forced to act after receiving complaints from both residents and businesses about the volume of Jason's performances.

The 26-year-old, who has over 1.3 million followers on Tik Tok has now decided to call time on his performances in Shrewsbury after the council's move.

