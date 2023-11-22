Town split on council decision over 'too loud' Shrewsbury busker

Last week, singer Jason Allan was issued a written Community Protection Warning Notice by Shropshire Council after "continuing complaints" about the volumes of his music.

Under the terms of the notice, the 26-year-old singer will only be permitted to busk in one spot for one hour at a time, and won't be allowed back in that spot, or anywhere 50m from it, for 72 hours.

Breaking those rules could result in prosecution under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Busker, Jason Allan

Jason said that because of the decision, he would no longer be performing on the streets of his home town.

Shropshire Council said complainants stated Jason's performances were "so loud they are unreasonable and are affecting businesses and residents", so the Shropshire Star visited Pride Hill - Jason's usual busking spot - to see how businesses and residents felt about the development.

Dan Evans of The e-Cig & CBD Store

Dan Evans, who works at a vape shop on Pride Hill, said he didn't mind the noise.