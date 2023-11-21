Officers with North Wales Police said the Silver Ford Fiesta was found after they received information from a member of the public.

The emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept informed.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: "Following information from a member of the public, officers searching for four missing teenagers in the Porthmadog area have located the vehicle they were travelling in.

"Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated."

They add that further information will be released when available.

A search for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris was launched in the early hours by police who are concerned for the four lads who have been missing since November 19.

They were travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta registration HY14GVO.

Any sightings should be reported to North Wales Police, quoting reference number A184194. A mountain rescue team in North Wales has confirmed it has been out looking for the four missing Shrewsbury teenagers.