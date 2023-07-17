What the new Travelodge could look like

Proposals from the budget hotel chain for a site in Barker Street, next to Grade II-listed Rowley's House and Mansion, were previously submitted, condemned and withdrawn within six weeks.

Since then, Travelodge and Morris Property say feedback has been taken into account and they have submitted new plans which are available to view on the online planning portal.

Now, developers say the proposals will shortly be considered by Shropshire Council and have encouraged people to show their support by submitting comments.

A newsletter, sent to businesses and households in the area, reads: "Travelodge has made a major commitment to Shrewsbury by taking a 35-year lease, subject to planning permission, for an 83-bedroom hotel on Barker Street.

"This represents an investment of approximately £5.5 million and will also deliver an additional annual investment into the town centre of approximately £2 million, through the spend that its customers will make in the local shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and attractions.

"The site on Barker Street has previously been granted planning permission, for a bigger building than the proposed hotel, therefore the principle of development on this site has already been established by Shropshire Council.

"We have been working in close collaboration with the Council to evolve a hotel design that is in-keeping with the surrounding Conservation Area and complements Rowley’s House and the wider street scene.

"To that end, we withdrew our initial planning application and have submitted a new, revised proposal based on the feedback we received from the Council.

"By working closely with the Council and other local groups and responding to feedback, the height of the proposed hotel is lower than the previously approved scheme and is designed to respect the historic centre of Shrewsbury."

Travelodge and Morris Company say the benefits of the new Travelodge would be wide-ranging including an increase in tourism, an advancement in the Big Town Plan and more employment opportunities.