Popular riverside hotel that shut last summer finally gets reopening date

The Mytton & Mermaid as it was before it was bought by Brunning & Price last year.

The Mytton & Mermaid, in Atcham, was closed last year after being bought by Brunning and Price, a hospitality firm which also owns the Armoury in Shrewsbury, The Fox near Newport, and The Woodbridge Inn in Coalport.

It has now been confirmed the Mytton & Mermaid will be re-opening its doors for the first time at 5pm on Thursday, June 1.

It comes after a major refurbishment programme at the pub and hotel, which sits opposite the National Trust venue, Attingham Park.

Writing on Facebook, the pub team said they were thrilled to be confirming an opening date and are now taking bookings for tables and rooms – with ten bedrooms available for reservations.

The management has hosted a series of recruitment days over the past two months as it looked to take on front of house workers, chefs and kitchen assistants ready for re-opening.

There has been extensive work carried out at the venue since Brunning and Price bought the pub – with a planning application approved for a range of work including a revamp of the pub, electric charging stations for vehicles, as well as a new garden area.

New gold signage bearing the pub's name has also been added to the front of the historic building.

The pub took on the unusual name 'The Mytton & Mermaid' in the 1930s, after it was bought by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis – the architect famous for the creation of Portmeirion in North Wales.