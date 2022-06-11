Shrewsbury pub and wedding venue 'closed until further notice' as new owners plan revamp

The Mytton and Mermaid in Atcham

The Mytton and Mermaid in Atcham, near Shrewsbury, has been taken over by Brunning and Price - the hospitality firm which owns The Armoury in Shrewsbury and The Woodbridge in Ironbridge.

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council to carry out a range of works including a revamp of the pub, a new walled garden area, three electric car charging stations, and a re-designed car parking area. It is currently pending consideration.

The firm also wants to remove the existing entranceway for a new glazed opening and install new staff rooms.

The design and access statement, which was submitted as part of the planning application, insists the revamp is necessary to attract continued custom, and pointed to the impacts of the Covid pandemic in terms of the damage done to hospitality businesses, and how many customers now prefer outdoor drinking and dining.

"The existing public house is an important community leisure facility within the Atcham local area," it said. "It provides an established and valued community leisure facility, which enhances the opportunities for social interaction. The appropriate alteration, refurbishment and enhancement of the existing customer and staff accommodation at this existing hotel/public house are necessary in order to help attract continued custom and facilitate the continuing economic health of this valued and important community leisure facility.

"The importance of outdoor facilities has become only too apparent throughout the Covid pandemic and the consequential restrictions on the operation and trading of the hospitality and leisure sector.

"Whilst legal restrictions have been relaxed for now, customer demand for al fresco facilities is unlikely to dissipate in the foreseeable future, regardless of whether or not Central Government restrictions are ever to be reimposed. Many customers are choosing, as a preference and regardless of any on-going legal restrictions, to use external seating facilities, as they feel more comfortable, safe, and more willing to patronise hospitality and leisure businesses, through doing so. For the hospitality and leisure sector to recover from the catastrophic impacts of the pandemic, all assistance remains to be given for the foreseeable future and the maximisation of the use of external areas will be critical for this."

So far one objection has been made from a local resident, concerned that changes to the car park make cause more flooding problems in the adjacent Malthouse Lane.

Brunning and Price has been approached for a comment.