Shrewsbury riverside pub expected to reopen next year

The Mytton and Mermaid

The Mytton and Mermaid, in Atcham, near Shrewsbury, was bought recently by Brunning and Price, and was closed for a major refurbishment in June.

Now the new owners, which include The Armoury in Shrewsbury and The Woodbridge in Ironbridge in their stable of bars, have confirmed the venue will be closed until next year. The have also said they will prioritise being a food pub rather than a wedding venue.

A statement from the firm said: "We are delighted to be the new owners of the Mytton and Mermaid.

"At present we are working with local planners in order to firm up our designs for this beautiful Grade II-listed building. Until these plans are confirmed and approved, we are unable to advise on an opening date, but we hope it will be as early as possible in the new year and will of course keep you posted with news here.

"When we open, first and foremost, we will be a pub that serves delicious food, rather than a wedding venue. However, we will have a separate space that will seat up to 40 guests that can be booked for private gatherings. We will also have 10 beautifully decorated bedrooms.

"You can follow our progress here and on our website myttonandmermaid.co.uk."

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council to carry out a range of works including a revamp of the pub, a new walled garden area, three electric car charging stations, and a re-designed car parking area. It is currently pending consideration.

The firm also wants to remove the existing entranceway for a new glazed opening and install new staff rooms.

The design and access statement, which was submitted as part of the planning application, insists the revamp is necessary to attract continued custom, and pointed to the impacts of the Covid pandemic in terms of the damage done to hospitality businesses, and how many customers now prefer outdoor drinking and dining.

"The existing public house is an important community leisure facility within the Atcham local area," it said. "It provides an established and valued community leisure facility, which enhances the opportunities for social interaction. The appropriate alteration, refurbishment and enhancement of the existing customer and staff accommodation at this existing hotel/public house are necessary in order to help attract continued custom and facilitate the continuing economic health of this valued and important community leisure facility.