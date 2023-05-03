New boutique hotel and Mamma Mia-inspired restaurant set for Shrewsbury site

Michael Halford and Ben Anderson, owners of the Shire Collection with Chris Burt, outside the Peach Tree in Shrewsbury.

The old Severn Social site in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, is set for a new lease of life after being purchased by The Shire Collection.

One of the largest independent venue and restaurant owners in the county, The Shire Collection, says it will be opening the Shire Residence boutique hotel, and Hush, an immersive Greek-themed restaurant inspired by the movie Mamma Mia.

The new venture comes after the company saved The Peach Tree Restaurant in Abbey Foregate from closure in December last year.

Led by Michael Halford, the director of The Shire Collection, the company also runs other county venues, including The Buttercross in Market Drayton, Havana Republic in Abbey Foregate, and The Boujee Lounge in Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury.

The group said that the new Shire Residence boutique hotel will provide a "luxurious accommodation option" in the heart of Shrewsbury.

It will feature individually styled rooms and suites, each offering a blend of contemporary and traditional design elements inspired by the town.

The group added that Hush will be a "must-visit" for fans of Mamma Mia.

The restaurant will offer a "one-of-a-kind dining experience", with a menu inspired by the flavours and ingredients of Greek cuisine, curated by executive chef, Chris Burt.

Guests will be transported to an idyllic Greek island, as they enjoy a delicious meal and sing along in what is being described as "a unique culinary adventure".

"We are thrilled to be opening Shire Residence Boutique Hotel and Hush following development of the old Severn Social site in Shrewsbury," said Mr. Halford, the director of The Shire Collection.

"Our recent success in saving The Peach Tree Restaurant has given us the confidence to expand and offer our guests an even more unique and unforgettable experience. We are committed to providing exceptional service and hospitality, and we believe that both the hotel and the restaurant will achieve this.”