'Masterplan' needed for Shrewsbury Travelodge to avoid 'hotch-potch that offends almost everyone'

An artist’s impression of how the proposed new Travelodge in the centre of Shrewsbury would have looked

Morris Property shelved plans to build an 83-bed Travelodge with retail outlets on Barker Street car park in Shrewsbury town centre, right next to the Grade II-listed Rowley's House and Mansion - one of the town's most important historic buildings.

The application received a backlash, with objectors branding it a "monstrosity" and an "abomination".

The developer withdrew the planning application and has gone back to the drawing board to work on a revised proposal.

Shrewsbury Civic Society has welcomed the move, and asked to be consulted so there isn't a "hotchpotch that pleases no-one" when a redesign is submitted. They want a "masterplan" drawn up for the area to make it welcoming to visitors and aesthetically pleasing.

Rowley’s House and Mansion

Mike Dineen, chairman of the group, said: "Shrewsbury Civic Society is pleased that the planning application for the proposed Travelodge in Barker Street has been withdrawn.

"This is both sensible and a welcome move by the developer which will allow time for further reflection and consideration of the original application.

"For over 20 years the society has strongly supported the principle of development on this site however scale, such as height, and the immediate effect on the adjacent area does require further consideration.

"The society welcomes the statement from Morris Property that they are 'taking on board comments from the Civic Society and others... working closely with the planning department on the aesthetics of the design'. It would also welcome further involvement with this.

"However, the society also reiterates its key comment to the application objection, that this area needs a masterplan as a prerequisite for any development on this site. The society would be happy to discuss this further with the relevant bodies. Otherwise we could end up with a hotch-potch that pleases no one and offends almost everyone."