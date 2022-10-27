Is it a Banksy? Mysterious artwork appears on Shrewsbury building

This Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Shrewsbury. Picture: Steve Jones

The street art has been daubed on the back of the BT building in Town Walls, leading neighbours to speculate that it could be the work of elusive graffiti artist Banksy.

The mural, which shows a young boy flying a dove of peace, is in the distinctive style of anonymous street artist Banksy.

Steve Jones, who shared his photo of the graffiti with the Shropshire Star, said: "The artwork appeared on the end of a row of houses at St Julian's Mews by the car park on a wall."

Banksy, a street artist, political activist and film director whose real name and identity remain unconfirmed and the subject of speculation, has been active since the 1990s. His satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stencilling technique. His works of political and social commentary have appeared on streets, walls and bridges throughout the world.

His work grew out of the Bristol underground scene, which involved collaborations between artists and musicians.

Banksy displays his art on publicly visible surfaces such as walls and self-built physical prop pieces. He no longer sells photographs or reproductions of his street graffiti, but his public "installations" are regularly resold, often even by removing the wall they were painted on.

His documentary film Exit Through the Gift Shop (2010) made its debut at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival. In January 2011, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for the film.