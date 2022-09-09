Books of condolence open across Shropshire after Queen's death

Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner signs a book of condolence at Shrewsbury Castle

Anna Turner, the Queen's representative in the county, was among a number of dignitaries to attend Shrewsbury Castle this morning where a book has been opened.

People will be able to express their own thoughts of sympathy with books of condolence also opened in towns across the county from 9.30am today.

They will remain open until 6pm, and will then be available from 9am-6pm during weekdays next week, throughout the period of mourning.

A book of condolence and remembrance has been opened at Shrewsbury Abbey

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton signs the book of condolence at Shrewsbuiry Castle

Susan Smithson lights a candle at at Shrewsbury Abbey

Locations confirmed include Bridgnorth Library, Ludlow Library, The Mayor’s Parlour at Shrewsbury Castle, Market Drayton Library, Oswestry Library, Shrewsbury Library, Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, and Whitchurch Library.

Books of condolence will also be available at a number of town and parish councils and churches in Shropshire.

People will also be able to sign the national online condolence book at royal.uk

Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner lays flowers in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Shrewsbury Castle

Sisters Shirley Ruscoe and Susan Smithson sign the book of condolence at Shrewsbury Abbey

Those who do not have access to the internet or are not able to go to a location to sign a book of condolence, can send handwritten messages or cards to be addressed to Chair of Shropshire Council, Democratic Services, Shirehall, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND. These will be placed in the books of condolence.

The council added that floral tributes would be welcome at locations across the county, with a spokesman saying: "We know many people will want to express their sadness by laying flowers. Floral tributes can be made at Shrewsbury Castle as well as many other local locations across the county."

Telford & Wrekin Council will also be making books of condolence available, with a spokesman saying: "Local Condolence Books will also be made available soon for people to sign.

Flag on the altar at Shrewsbury Abbey

Councillor Vince Hunt, chairman of Shropshire Council, lays flowers at Shrewsbury Castle

"In line with royal guidance, the books will be available until 5pm on the day following the funeral.

"After then, they will be held in the local archive, which is linked to the Royal Archives, so that future generations are able to access them and learn of the sentiments expressed by local people on the death of Her Majesty."