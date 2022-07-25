'A really nice bloke' - Shrewsbury murder victim had not been seen for a fortnight, neighbours say

Police were at the scene

The Springfield community is in shock after a 69-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was found dead in a property in Sutton Way.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Gosport, Hampshire, on suspicion of his murder, and remains in custody.

A police cordon was in place at the scene around a cul-de-sac of properties, with officers and forensic investigators in overalls present. A police car and a criminal investigation van were parked up.

One neighbour said he understood that the victim had not been seen for around a fortnight.

"He was a really lovely bloke," he said. "You always used to see him around."

Another Sutton Way resident, who has lived there for 50 years, added: "I didn't see or hear anything. The police must have been very quiet when they arrived. The first I'd heard of it was when I saw it all taped off this morning.

"I've not known anything like this happen since I've lived here."

Several concerned passers-by stopped as they walked past, shocked and confused at the news.

The police cordon is expected to remain in place for some time.

A police spokesman said: "The 69-year-old was found at a property on Sutton Way at 7.30pm on Sunday after officers received a report concerned for his safety.

"After enquiries, a 46-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested on suspicion of murder in Gosport, Hampshire.

"He remains in custody and no other suspects are being sought at this stage.

"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who may have any information that could help officers is asked to please get in touch."