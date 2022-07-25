Notification Settings

Murder hunt launched after Shrewsbury death

By Paul JenkinsShrewsbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner was found dead in Shrewsbury.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

The 69-year-old was found at a property on Sutton Way on Sunday at 7.30pm after officers received a report concerned for his safety.

After enquiries, a 46-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested in Gosport on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody and no other suspects are being sought at this stage.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who may have any information that could help officers is asked to please get in touch.

Call 101 or visit https://orlo.uk/rIyHe quoting incident 552 of 24 July, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

