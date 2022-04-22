Council leader fears for future of Shrewsbury Quarry pool as costs increase

The future of the Quarry leisure centre in Shrewsbury has been the subject of a long-running debate

Councillor Alan Mosley said Shropshire Council's decision not to pursue plans to rebuild the pool because of increasing costs raised questions marks about its future.

The concerns follow the council's cabinet member in charge of leisure saying the authority had to "acknowledge the reality of managing limited budgets," and potentially look at options for Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Earlier this week Shropshire Council confirmed its plans to rebuild the Quarry pool, and build a new pool at the sports village, had been placed on hold over worries about the escalating costs of the projects.

The authority did however confirm plans to proceed with a new £12m pool for Whitchurch.

But Labour's Councillor Mosley said he was worried the the situation could see the revival of an earlier Shropshire Council plan to sell the Quarry site, and build fresh swimming facilities at the Sports Village in Sundorne.

That idea had proved controversial and was dropped after campaigners called for a re-think.

The authority had last year confirmed fresh plans for both the Quarry and the Sundorne sites – building a new 25-metre eight-lane competition pool and a 17-metre by 10-metre learner pool built at the sports village, with the Quarry having a 25-metre four-lane training pool, a leisure pool and complementary leisure facilities.

Those proposals are now on pause due to an increase in costs of £10m to £20m for the Sundorne project, and £28m to £48m for the Quarry.

Confirming the decision earlier this week Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport, raised the prospect of having to look at "opportunities at the Shrewsbury Sports Village".

She said: “Swimming facilities must be maintained in Shrewsbury and we will ensure that they are. The Quarry remains open.

“We acknowledge the strength of feeling there is for the facilities at The Quarry and will continue to support the site while we explore all the options, but we must also acknowledge the reality of managing limited budgets and be prepared to explore partnerships and the possibility of pursuing opportunities at the Shrewsbury Sports Village.”

Councillor Mosley said he would not want to see a return to plans to close the Quarry facility.

He said: “Many thousands of people will be disappointed with the news that the much needed improvement to swimming provision in Shrewsbury will not proceed.

"This follows years of indecision, confusion with umpteen supposed solutions and much controversy before the now current but soon to be abandoned plans were widely approved.

"The current baths have been proven to be not fit for purpose in the medium/long term but are in a great position within the Quarry and town.