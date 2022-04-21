Concern for future of Shrewsbury swimming pool as revamp is delayed again

Shrewsbury's Quarry Swimming Centre

The Quarry baths in Shrewsbury were due to be revamped, with a competition pool also to be built at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne.

But plans have been put on hold in favour of rebuilding Whitchurch's pool, which has been closed for two years.

Shropshire Council's Conservative leader, Lezley Picton, has said the authority can't afford to do both at once, and cited the rising cost of building materials as a factor.

However, Liberal Democrat councillors have urged the authority to reconsider delaying work on the Quarry baths.

“We welcome the commitment to go ahead with the replacement swimming pool in Whitchurch,” said Councillor David Vasmer.

“This was a key demand of Whitchurch Lib Dems in their local election campaign last year. However, we are very disappointed that the commitment to replacing the Quarry pool in Shrewsbury has been abandoned.

"This is yet another example of the Conservatives' financial mismanagement of Shropshire Council. Under Peter Nutting’s leadership I was attacked by our current council leader for suggesting that their swimming proposals were too ambitious, and the Quarry rebuilding might not go ahead.

"They picked the most expensive option. Now reality has hit home. How much money has been wasted on drawing up plans which may never be implemented?

Fellow Lib Dem councillor Nat Green, who represents the Quarry and Coton Hill areas, added: “Many Shrewsbury residents will remember the active campaign to secure the future of a swimming pool in the Quarry over six years ago now.

"It is an attraction which encourages people to visit the centre of Shrewsbury and I am worried that Shropshire Council may abandon its commitment to replacing it. I believe that a cash-strapped Shropshire may sell the Quarry site to a hotel in a desperate attempt to raise more capital."

Councillor Nigel Hartin said: “Although we welcome the decision to go ahead with a new swimming pool in Whitchurch after it has been closed for so long, I do worry that Shropshire is abandoning a considered policy for swimming provision.