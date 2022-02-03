West Mercia Pc who had sexual relationship with vulnerable person is dismissed

The hearing on Thursday heard that Pc Michael Harrison abused his position and sent explicit images to a vulnerable person from his work phone.

Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss, said Pc Harrison's actions were a form of "serious corruption" and would not be accepted.

A misconduct hearing, chaired by an independent legally qualified chair, heard that Pc Harrison breached four standards of professional behaviour including integrity, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct by sending inappropriate messages to a vulnerable member of the public.

They found that he had abused his position for a sexual purpose with a vulnerable person whom he met through the course of his duties, and entered into a sexual relationship with them, sending explicit images from his work mobile.

The actions of Pc Harrison were so serious they amounted to gross misconduct and the chair ruled he be dismissed without notice.

DCC Moss said: “I want to be very clear, that we will not accept this behaviour in our force. It is a form of serious corruption.

"We will continue with rigour to rid your police service of corrupt officers. Michael Harrison has been added to the College of Policing Barred List."