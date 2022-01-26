Head's pride after Shrewsbury primary school's 'glowing' report

Celebrating Coleham Primary School's Ofsted report are headteacher Claire Jones, pupils Harry Hunter, Luca Collins and Ariana Jones, and deputy headteacher Tom Larkham

Inspectors visited Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury just before the Christmas holidays, with the two-day inspection taking place in the same week that the children performed nativity shows to parents.

The report, which was published last week, declared that the school continues to be a "good" school, and there is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that it could be judged outstanding if Ofsted were to carry out a full inspection. It was the best possible outcome the school could achieve in a short assessment.

Inspectors summarised that: “Leaders ensure that the school’s motto, ‘for every child, an excellent education’ is lived up to. The school has an ambitious curriculum and these plans are taught so that pupils make strong progress across all subjects. In lessons, pupils are fully engaged and are keen and eager to learn.”

The report states that: “This is a school that sits at the heart of the local community. Leaders provide extensive opportunities for pupils’ wider development” and the report is complimentary about learning beyond the classroom and the enrichment opportunities offered by the school such as the after school clubs, trips, inspirational speakers, its charity work and careers.

Headteacher Claire Jones said: "We are extremely proud of our school. The children and the community are at the heart of everything we do at Coleham. Our exciting, creative curriculum allows our children to thrive and reach their potential during their time with us.

“To have this officially recognised by Ofsted is superb and I would like to thank all of our staff for their dedication to the children and for the part they have played in this glowing report. I would also like to thank every single person that contributes to the life of our school: parents, volunteers, charities, local partners and members of the school community. It is only by working together that we can achieve an excellent education for children.”

The school was the most over-subscribed in the county for reception admissions in 2021.

The school's chair of governors, Geoff Hulme, said: “There is no doubt that this is an impressive achievement, for inspectors to deem that the school could be ‘outstanding’ if a full inspection were to take place. What makes it all the more impressive, is to have achieved this validation for the quality of education during a national pandemic and at a time when Ofsted are expecting the number of outstanding schools to be reduced from 4,000 to 2,000."