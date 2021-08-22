‘Outstanding’ children’s home praised in glowing Ofsted report

Ofsted described the Shropshire home as “exceptional” in a new report published following an inspection in June.

Operated by Cambian Childcare Ltd, the home cares for up to five children including those who have experienced, or are at risk of, child sexual exploitation.

It has maintained an ‘outstanding’ rating since 2017.

Inspectors said: “This home provides a consistent, safe and nurturing environment within which children thrive.

“The atmosphere in the home is calm, relaxed and has a vibrant family feel.”

The report said the manager and staff were “very passionate about forming positive relationships with children” and went the extra mile to support children to keep in touch with people who are important to them.

“Staff are committed to supporting children to reconnect with their family members, who they may not have seen for some time,” the report said.

“As a result of staff commitment, children have a safe support network of people who they can trust when they move on from the home.

“This is exceptional practice that improves children’s safety and well-being.”

The report went on to say that given their starting points, children at the home were making “remarkable” and “excellent” progress in their education, and their school attendance had “dramatically improved”. As a result, children were all on track to achieve qualifications.

Inspectors praised the manager and staff as being “excellent advocates for children”, ensuring they receive the specialist support they need.

An example highlighted in the report was that one child was now being assessed to see if they need extra support with their education because “staff have relentlessly advocated for this to happen”.

The report said children’s safety was “top priority”, adding: “Children living at the home do not go missing. This is exceptional given their starting points.

Some children had also reduced their self-harming behaviours because of how staff helped them understand and communicate their feelings, inspectors said.

The report described the manager and deputy manager as “inspirational, forward thinking and innovative”.

New staff said they “could not ask for better support” and professionals such as the children’s social workers “gave unanimously positive feedback”, it added.

A Cambian spokesperson said: “We are delighted that the outstanding work by our team at this home has again been recognised by Ofsted.