Riverside pub near Shrewsbury bought by major chain ahead of refurbishment
A popular waterside pub near Shrewsbury has been bought by a major chain and will reopen next year.
The Riverside Inn in Cound, has been bought by Greene King. The pub will have a large refurbishment and reopen as a Chef & Brewer in 2021.
A statement said: "We can confirm that we have purchased the Riverside Inn. We will undertake an extensive refurbishment and it will reopen as a Chef & Brewer sometime in early 2021. That is about as much as we can say at present."
The Riverside Inn closed on March 20 in response to the coronavirus lockdown.
A statement on the pub's website thanking loyal staff and customers also said: "Whenever the pub reopens, it will have undergone a fantastic refit and refurbishment and will be under new management."
Greene King describes its Chef & Brewer pubs as offering an "authentic country pub experience" and adds "with roaring log fires and cosy nooks to set the perfect scene at winter to beautiful outdoor spaces and beer gardens to help you enjoy the long summer days, we offer our guests an excellent dining experience."
