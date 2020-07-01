Shropshire libraries to bring in 'click & collect' book service

Shropshire Libraries are launching a ‘Ready Reads’ service from Monday. Although libraries themselves will remain closed for the time being, Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Ludlow libraries will be available as pick-up points.

Other libraries will be included over the coming weeks.

Michael Lewis, Shropshire Council’s library service manager said: “We’re offering Ready Reads as an interim way of enabling customers to get hold of books to read or listen to.

"So although libraries won’t be open just yet people can still get some reading choices to enjoy and tide them over. We’ll be operating Ready Reads as a contactless service from library foyers and any books returned by other customers will be quarantined for 72 hours.”

To use ‘Ready Reads’ customers can complete an online form that includes questions about what sort of books are wanted, and based on that information library staff will put together selections of books and contact the customer once they’re ready to collect.

The form is available on the Shropshire Council website. Alternatively the service can be accessed by telephoning one of the participating libraries.

Shropshire Libraries are following national guidelines for libraries by taking a phased approach to reopening.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Ready Reads is the first step towards libraries being reopened and we’re currently finalising plans to open up all our libraries through July and into early August.

"We’ll update with details on this shortly as we’re very aware that library customers are keen to know what’s happening with their library.”

Once the details are confirmed, full information for all libraries will be available on the library webpages at www.shropshire.gov.uk/libraries.