Shrewsbury mural man offering online tutorials

Rory McCann of Shrewsbury paints murals, including in his hometown. He has been using his YouTube channel showing him painting various fantasy scenes as well as animals, including his own murals.

The latest video shows Mr McCann painting a coral scene with fish. The videos include commentary so he can explain his working as he goes.

Find out more about Mr McCann's work and access the video at twitter.com/RoryMcCannArt or by searching for 'Rory McCann' on YouTube.

Watch his latest video: