Hooray for Betty! Neighbours line Shrewsbury street for 100-year-old's birthday
Neighbours lined a Shrewsbury street to celebrate a 100-year-old resident's birthday - who couldn't see her family due to lockdown.
Betty Green, of Victoria Road, was all smiles as people clapped and cheered on her special day. People dressed up, held up banners and there were even violinists there to play for her.
The moment was planned by Betty's carers from Approved Care and Support Shrewsbury, and her daughter Sarah, who said: "They have a great community in Victoria Road.
"The carers held the phone up so I could speak to her on video. She's had her card from the Queen and they even had cakes and champagne. She had lots of Facebook messages. She had quite an exciting day."
Betty, originally from Kent, moved to Shrewsbury 33 years ago. She worked as a driver during the Second World War, when she met Leslie. They married and had daughter Sarah and son Tim.
Leslie died in 1977, after which Betty spent time travelling including to China. She set up Shrewsbury's University of the Third Age branch, which mainly aims to educate retired members of the community. She also helped set up a WI branch in Pembrokeshire.
Betty has also been a keen gardener.
Sarah believes the secret to Betty's longevity is her curiosity. She said: "She's a very curious person, she's interested in people. She's a good writer and she's interested in music.
"She might have said the secret is 'booze, boys and baccy', but she hasn't smoked for a while now."
