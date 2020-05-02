Hooray for Betty! Neighbours line Shrewsbury street for 100-year-old's birthday

Betty Green, of Victoria Road, was all smiles as people clapped and cheered on her special day. People dressed up, held up banners and there were even violinists there to play for her.

The moment was planned by Betty's carers from Approved Care and Support Shrewsbury, and her daughter Sarah, who said: "They have a great community in Victoria Road.

Watch the celebrations:

Betty Green is applauded by her neighbours on her 100th birthday

"The carers held the phone up so I could speak to her on video. She's had her card from the Queen and they even had cakes and champagne. She had lots of Facebook messages. She had quite an exciting day."

Betty, originally from Kent, moved to Shrewsbury 33 years ago. She worked as a driver during the Second World War, when she met Leslie. They married and had daughter Sarah and son Tim.

More pictures:

Betty Green raises a glass to her neighbours, who turned out to cheer her on her birthday Betty prepares for a tipple to mark her birthday Betty Green video chats with daughter Sarah on her 100th birthday A socially distanced three cheers for Betty Carers made a special banner for Betty's 100th Violinists played for Betty's 100th birthday Betty Green enjoyed a glass of champagne while reading birthday wishes Betty Green from Victoria Road, Shrewsbury, has turned 100 The street turned out in force to mark Betty Green's special occasion Neighbours applauded for Betty's special day

Leslie died in 1977, after which Betty spent time travelling including to China. She set up Shrewsbury's University of the Third Age branch, which mainly aims to educate retired members of the community. She also helped set up a WI branch in Pembrokeshire.

Betty has also been a keen gardener.

Sarah believes the secret to Betty's longevity is her curiosity. She said: "She's a very curious person, she's interested in people. She's a good writer and she's interested in music.

"She might have said the secret is 'booze, boys and baccy', but she hasn't smoked for a while now."

