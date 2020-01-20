Shrewsbury fans snap up tickets for FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Season ticket holders were first to snap up the tickets for the FA game which will be played at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday.

Tickets for loyalty points holders will go on sale today and then it is anticipated that any tickets left by Friday will go on sale to the general public.

Ian Whitfield, spokesman for Shrewsbury Town, said that sales had been going well, both on line and at the ticket office.

It was estimated that 6,500-7,000 tickets would be available to fans. “Demand has been very high and sales are excellent,” he added. Meanwhile, one lucky Shrewsbury Town fan has the chance of being the match day mascot.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community will be raffling off one mascot place, giving the lucky winner the chance to walk out with Town as Salop welcome Liverpool to Shropshire for the FA Cup 4th Round tie.

This place is open for children aged 4-12 years old.

The winner will be chosen in a random draw at midday on Friday and will needed from 3.30pm on the day of the game.

The match day mascot will also receive three tickets (one mascot ticket and two adult tickets), a full Shrewsbury Town FC 19/20 Home Strip and a complimentary match day programme.

All proceeds from the raffle will go towards supporting Shrewsbury Town in the Community projects across Shropshire which aim to help people across the county to realise their potential and achieve their goals.

The projects range from disability sports provision, education and learning, health and wellbeing.

To enter the raffle a ticket can be bought for £5 from the online Shrewsbury Town in the Community shop shrewsburytowninthecommunity.com