MP urges people to get checked for dementia

Helen Morgan at the Dementia charity stand

The North Shropshire MP spent time learning about diagnosing dementia and why early recognition is so crucial after hearing from several constituents affected by the condition.

She with people affected by dementia, experts from Alzheimer’s Society and clinicians in Parliament to find out more about the barriers people face to getting a diagnosis

There are currently around 5,720 people living with dementia in Shropshire, with a total of 900,000 across the UK, which is set to rise to 1.6 million by 2040.

With diagnosis rates currently at a five-year low after the pandemic, the charity believes there are tens of thousands of people now living with undiagnosed dementia. This means they don’t have access to the vital care and support that a diagnosis can bring.

Only 60 per cent of people living with dementia in Shropshire are thought to have been diagnosed, down from 69.4 per cent before the pandemic.

New research from Alzheimer’s Society shows some people don’t seek a diagnosis because they think memory loss is just part of getting old, don’t recognise the signs of dementia, or are in denial about their symptoms.

The MP said: “I know many people who have been affected by dementia, or who have loved ones who have been diagnosed with dementia, and it is an issue close to the hearts of many people in North Shropshire.

“Early diagnosis is key to effectively treating dementia and that’s why I’m encouraging everyone who thinks they have symptoms to visit their GP and get themselves checked out.

“Dementia is not a normal part of ageing and is not just about memory loss."