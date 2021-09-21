Public meeting over threat to town's ambulance service

RETRANSMISSION - with corrected first sentence. .A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE cleans an ambulance after a patient is brought into St Thomas' Hospital in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 1, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Oswestry Town Council has called a the meeting following significant concerns expressed by local people over the review of Community Ambulance Stations in Shropshire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service says the station will close on October 4. It says the station is rarely used.

Representatives from the West Midlands Ambulance Service will be attending this meeting which will be held on Mondayat 7pm at the Wynnstay Hotel, Oswestry.

The meeting will be Chaired by the Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mark Jones.

He said it would be an opportunity for elected members, community representatives and the public to hear from West Midlands Ambulance Service and also for the service to hear the views of the public.

"Please note that there is only space for 120 people in the room and these will be available on a first come basis, with doors open at 6.45pm," he said.