Shropshire MP says the Taliban takeover is a complete humiliation

Speaking in the House of Commons Mr Paterson said that the withdrawal of US forces had send a real message to the Talibon.

"When it was announced that they were going, that sent a real message to the Taliban: 'You’re safe, boys. Take every village and take every town, because the American air force is not coming after you'," he said.

Before then the Afgan army knew that if they were in trouble, they could call for American support, the MP said.

Mr Paterson said he felt the world was now in a mess with China, Russia and Iran hostile.

"What are we going to say to citizens in Taiwan, India, Pakistan and western Ukraine? They will all be worried," he said.

The UK, which had always been a junior partner, now had to step up and pull together the western nations and lead the G7 response.

Talking after his speech in parliament the MP said the Royal Irish Regiment, that had been based in Market Drayton, had been deeply involved in violent fighting when UK forces were in Afghanistan.

"They were also involved in converted a big concrete building - an ammunition store - into a girls' school. I can't think of a better symbol for how we helped to build a better society in the country."