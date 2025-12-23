Plan to build up to eight homes near Whitchurch golf course is refused

William James Group’s proposal was FOR land adjacent to Hill Valley Golf Club, off Terrick Road in Whitchurch.

Documents submitted as part of the “permission in principle” application stated that the scheme was designed to provide eight affordable homes, creating a mix of dwelling types suitable for a range of households.

It added that the variety of accommodation had been considered to meet the needs of both younger and older families, supporting “inter-generational living within a high-quality and sustainable environment”.

A new access would be created from Terrick Road, with associated existing landscaping and external works also part of the proposal.

Pedestrian access, meanwhile, would be from the same road, with parking being “above” Shropshire Council’s standards.

“The proposed development will have a positive impact on the surrounding area,” reads a design and access statement submitted by BA Architects.

“The overall design would be more publicly appealing than the site as existing and the architectural approach to the design will be in keeping with the existing buildings and urban environment.

“The proposed development has been designed with careful attention to detail and following the guidelines promoting sustainability through good design.”

The proposed plan to build up eight affordable homes off Terrick Road in Whitchurch. Picture: BA Architects

Two comments on the plans were submitted by members of the public, both of whom objected.

“Terrick Road itself is unlit, without a pavement and the first stretch leading away from the edge of the town to the site is narrow,” said William Proudlove, who lives immediatrely adjacent to the proposed development.

“The application intends to squeeze what appears to be a suburban cul-de-sac into a site dominated by the adjacent HIll Valley car park and overlooked by a tall hotel annex to the rear.”

Hazel Proudlove added: “As an immediate neighbour of the proposed development I find the appliction misleading. There is no mention or image of our own property which is immediately adjacent to the site, although photos are included of houses on Fairways Drive 400 meters away.

“I also question whether a site imediately adjacent to a busy hotel and car park would be conducive to family life.”

Shropshire Council planning officer Mark Perry said the application site would not be suitable for residential development. This, he said, was due to the location, land use, and amount of development.

“The application site is outside any development boundary within the local plan and is therefore considered as open countryside,” said Mr Perry.

“It is considered that, in this case, the adverse impacts of granting permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh any modest benefits when assessed against the NPPF [National Planning Policy Framework] as a whole, and that the proposed development would not enhance or maintain the vitality of this rural community.”