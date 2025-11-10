'I'm so proud of the team being recognised': Specsavers' Whitchurch branch in line for national award

Specsavers in Whitchurch is in the running for optical assistant team of the year at the 2025 Optician Awards.

The annual event is open to practices across the UK and Ireland and recognises excellence, innovation and impact within the profession.

Whitchurch Specsavers is owned and run by clinical director Jasmine Shoker and partners Mohamed Rashid and Devan Chauhan.

This latest recognition adds to the Dame Mary Perkins award for customer service excellence in September, with Specsavers' co-founder Dame Mary presenting the award to the north Shropshire team at the annual Professional Advancement Conference.

Eye test being completed

Ms Shoker said: "I'm so proud of the team being recognised, not just within Specsavers but the industry as a whole.

"We've worked really hard to build a strong learning culture so have some very experienced members such as our manager Jenny and optical assistants who were new to optics completely but have become thriving members of the team through our training and development pathways."

Clinicians and teams from the wider Specsavers group have been shortlisted a total of 12 times across six categories at this year's Optician Awards but the Whitchurch branch is the only Shropshire-based finalist.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on December 13 in London.